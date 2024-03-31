A way-too-early weather forecast for 2024 solar eclipse on April 8

As the April 8 total solar eclipse nears, Michigan's weather will play a key role in viewing conditions.

With anticipation gearing up for the rare opportunity, clear skies will be essential to viewing the eclipse.

While it's too early for the National Weather Service to predict the day's weather conditions, experts are starting to look at broader trends for the week. An analysis of one-third of the U.S., including southeastern Michigan, from the NWS Climate Prediction Center provides a glimpse of the six to 10 day outlook.

Current forecasts predict conditions from April 5-9 in the region will include above-normal temperatures combined with below-normal precipitation, according to the Climate Prediction Center. These conditions could signal a lower chance of cloudy skies, though the exact forecast remains unclear.

Experts will continue to update the April 8 weather forecast as the eclipse date draws closer.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: 2024 solar eclipse weather forecast: Will clouds get in the way?