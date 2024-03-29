Way too early solar eclipse NY weather forecast has meteorologist 'cautiously optimistic'

April 8 is over a week away, but people all over New York state are making plans to watch the upcoming solar eclipse, whether from the path of totality in western New York or here at home.

However, a little bit of rain can put a damper on things. Heavy clouds or rain in the forecast may make it difficult for amateur astronomers to get outside and catch a glimpse of the once-in-a-lifetime event.

But National Weather Service meteorologist Dominic Ramunni said there isn't too much cause for concern. He said he is "cautiously optimistic" that the Lower Hudson Valley will get clear skies on April 8.

"Currently, it's about a 50/50 chance folks will be able to see it," Ramunni said. "It's a bit too far out for us to really zero in on the specific date."

Ramunni said he used weather models from past years to determine whether the eclipse could be visible in the skies. He said that on this day in the past, temperatures have usually been in the mid 50s in the afternoon with some cloud cover and chances of rain.

However, Ramunni said there may be a high pressure system coming in that could help push the clouds out of the way and make visibility clear.

"That's how it stands right now, but we can talk again in two days and I could say 'throw all that out.' It's still very early," Ramunni said.

The eclipse is set to start in the Lower Hudson Valley around 2:11 p.m. near New Paltz, according to SUNY New Paltz. The Hudson River Museum said the eclipse will reach about 91% totality by 3:25 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Early solar eclipse weather forecast for Hudson Valley NY 'optimistic'