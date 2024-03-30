Way-too-early look at the weather forecast for the solar eclipse in Des Moines on April 8

Des Moines residents are getting ready for the partial solar eclipse on April 8 but the National Weather Service doesn't expect an ideal forecast for viewing.

Although the eclipse — which will cast a 115-mile wide path of totality across North America — is more than a week away, meteorologists expect the day to be cloudy and partly rainy in central Iowa.

“Unfortunately, it looks like we’re going to see a chance for some rain,” said Ashley Bury, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines. “There’s a lot of off-and-on rain chances with cloud cover of the area.”

More: Can you see the solar eclipse in Iowa? Yes, including at these watch parties across Iowa

The total solar eclipse will be visible along a narrow track stretching from Texas to Maine on April 8, 2024. A partial eclipse will be visible throughout all 48 contiguous U.S. states.

Chances of rain are expected to start April 7 and most likely will fall into the next day when the solar eclipse will take place, Bury said. Temperatures are expected to be on the warmer side, which takes out the concern for snow.

Just because you bought your eclipse glasses, don’t feel the need to throw them away just yet, Bury said. It’s still too early to accurately predict the weather on the day of the eclipse and conditions are always subject to change.

“It’s still far out,” Bury said. “Of course, things can still change. It just depends how things pan out.”

The sun will start crossing over the moon at 12:43 p.m. April 8 in Des Moines. 83.5% of the sun will be obscured by the moon at its peak at 1:58 p.m.

José Mendiola is a breaking news reporter for the Register. Reach him at jmendiola@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: What will the weather be like in Des Moines for the solar eclipse 2024?