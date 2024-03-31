Way too early Leesburg weather forecast for Solar Eclipse Day, April 8

What will the weather be like in Leesburg on April 8, the day of the solar eclipse? The short answer is, it's too soon to tell for sure.

On March 29, the National Weather Service in Jacksonville said models suggested dry conditions for April 8, but April 1 would be the soonest a good forecast for rain could be made.

And even if there's no rain in the forecast for that day, that doesn't mean there won't be cloud cover. That kind of forecast would come three to five days before April 8.

A second perspective on the weather for the solar eclipse on April 8

USA TODAY reports:

"The forecast from the federal government's Climate Prediction Center for April 8 calls for 'widespread cloudiness and precipitation for much of the eastern half of the nation,' said meteorologist Anthony Artusa. 'This, of course, is not favorable for good viewing conditions near the path of totality on April 8th.' "

A third perspective on the weather for the solar eclipse on April 8

USA TODAY NETWORK-FLORIDA reports:

"AccuWeather is predicting mainly dry weather on April 8 across Florida, said Alyssa Glenny, a meteorologist with AccuWeather."

"The Panhandle looks to have mostly sunny skies during the day on April 8. The main obstacle to deal with will be cloud cover," Glenny told USA TODAY NETWORK-FLORIDA. "Expect more clouds in Central, South and along the East Coast of Florida. The later in the day it is, the more clouds will pop up. That's typical for this time of year, with cumulus clouds popping up in the afternoon."

More information about the solar eclipse

What should you expect on April 8? Check out this story or this guide.

Which states are in the eclipse's path? Details here.

How uncommon are solar eclipses? Find answers here.

This story includes information from Cheryl McCloud of USA TODAY NETWORK-FLORIDA and USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: The solar eclipse will be on April 8. What will Leesburg's weather be like?