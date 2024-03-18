‘Way too close to home’: Woman shot dead at north Charlotte Cookout, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman lost her life in one of two deadly shootings early Sunday morning in Charlotte, according to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD).

The incident happened just after 5 a.m. on Sunday, March 17, at a Cookout on Sunset Road in north Charlotte.

Officers say they found a woman who had been shot multiple times. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Very unnerved. Way too close to home,” said Ralph Bubba Miller, owner of Bubba’s Barbecue, less than a block away from the Cookout.

He says he’s not surprised to hear about the deadly shooting but is worried for the safety of his staff.

“I would not want to be a police officer in this town; it’s scary,” Miller continued.

While Miller says he respects those investigating the case, he hopes it ends with an arrest.

“They’re not keeping people who break the law away from those that don’t, which is sad,” Miller said.

Queen City News reached out to Cookout’s corporate office but has not heard back.

This shooting happened just minutes before another fatal shooting on Bradford Drive, in which a man lost his life.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a CMPD homicide detective. To leave information anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

