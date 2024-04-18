New all-way stop at College Boulevard and Forest Road in Niceville takes effect Friday

Collin Bestor, Northwest Florida Daily News
·1 min read
An illustration of the new traffic changes in Niceville that will see the addition of an all-way stop at the intersection of College Boulevard and Forest Road.
An illustration of the new traffic changes in Niceville that will see the addition of an all-way stop at the intersection of College Boulevard and Forest Road.

NICEVILLE — Starting Friday, drivers in Niceville should take notice of a new all-way stop at College Boulevard and Forest Road.

In a Facebook post, the Okaloosa County Commission said that the change was needed because of an increase of traffic at the intersection and is part of a $3 million multi-use path that will be constructed on the west side of Forest Road and the south side of College Boulevard.

Security Changes: Hurlburt Field tightens security with 100% ID checks beginning April 17

The county said a traffic study was done, and a roundabout or traffic light is not in the works yet but could be needed in the future.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: All-way stop at College Boulevard and Forest Road takes effect Friday