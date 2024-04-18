New all-way stop at College Boulevard and Forest Road in Niceville takes effect Friday

An illustration of the new traffic changes in Niceville that will see the addition of an all-way stop at the intersection of College Boulevard and Forest Road.

NICEVILLE — Starting Friday, drivers in Niceville should take notice of a new all-way stop at College Boulevard and Forest Road.

In a Facebook post, the Okaloosa County Commission said that the change was needed because of an increase of traffic at the intersection and is part of a $3 million multi-use path that will be constructed on the west side of Forest Road and the south side of College Boulevard.

Security Changes: Hurlburt Field tightens security with 100% ID checks beginning April 17

The county said a traffic study was done, and a roundabout or traffic light is not in the works yet but could be needed in the future.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: All-way stop at College Boulevard and Forest Road takes effect Friday