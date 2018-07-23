Here’s a Way for Self-Driving Cars to Become Better Citizens

From Car and Driver

Self-driving vehicles won’t operate in a vacuum. They’ll deploy on the streets of major cities, where they hold the promise of transforming the way urban dwellers travel.

Despite a lot of feel-good chatter from automakers and transportation officials about the broad benefits of this new era, municipal leaders have been increasingly worried they’re losing the power to shape decisions on where robotaxis and other automated vehicles are deployed, or even to ensure they understand local traffic ordinances. Pending federal legislation, if enacted, would further weaken cities’ right to determine what happens on their roads.

The traffic analytics company Inrix has designed a way to help cities retain some influence and control.

The company has created a platform on which rules of the road can be programmed by transportation departments for challenges including crosswalks, speed limits, and school zones. These can be incorporated into the way participating vehicles behave. In return, vehicles can send back information on potholes, faded lane markings, and burned-out streetlamps that can be used to plan maintenance.

In an era where shared data is supposed to create cozy relationships between vehicle operators and cities-all ostensibly to benefit the traveling public-this is among the first tangible tools to help reach that goal.

“Self-driving vehicles are stimulating conversations globally, but they are in fact a very local challenge,” said Chris Holmes, senior manager of connected and autonomous vehicle research at Jaguar Land Rover. “Road conditions and layouts can vary drastically over a matter of miles, and so it is vital that self-driving is facilitated collaboratively.”

On Board with Road Rules Platform

Seven cities and road authorities and four self-driving-vehicle operators have agreed to support the platform, called Inrix AV Road Rules. They include departments of transportation in Austin, Texas; Portland, Maine; and Cambridge and Boston, Massachusetts, plus the regional authority that oversees transportation around Las Vegas and transportation departments in Scotland and the United Kingdom.

On the business side, participants include Jaguar Land Rover, May Mobility, nuTonomy, and operators using Renovo’s Aware platform. More potential partners could be announced later this year.

The platform seems like a potential sweet spot for Inrix. The company has served as a go-between for public-transportation departments and vehicle and fleet operators for more than a decade, as a provider of real-time traffic information and transportation analytics. Last year, the company used its repository of historical information to measure the cities where autonomous vehicles had the potential to deliver the biggest benefits, a study that revealed some unexpected results.

In May, the company partnered with JLR to establish a pilot program that provides information to autonomous cars to help them navigate stretches of road that are known to be complicated, such as roundabouts. Based in the U.K., that project adds historical, real-time, and predictive context-such as how fast drivers usually travel in a particular area-as an additional input to the data collected on the road and obstacles collected by onboard sensors.

