'Way to early': What the National Weather service is saying about April's solar eclipse

PROVIDENCE − Will the sky over Southern New England draw a cloudy curtain across the solar system's dramatic show on April 8, or will clear skies provide an unblemished stage for the solar eclipse?

It's impossible to know whether the weather will cooperate this far in advance, Kristie Smith, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Norton, Massachusetts, said Friday.

The weather service will have a better idea by late next week, but forecasting cloud cover is exceedingly difficult even a day in advance, she said, since "a little extra moisture in the air" can trigger them.

Southern New England isn't in the path of totality for the eclipse, but the region should get a good show if the sky is clear since the moon will block 90% of the sun here.

GALLATIN, TN -- 08/21/2017 The total eclipse as seen from Triple Creek Park in Gallatin, TN. [The Providence Journal/Sandor Bodo]

Given the recent weather pattern with at least a trace of rain falling on 20 of 29 days in March, it would seem that chances aren't good for a clear stage over Southern New England, but Smith indicates that sky watchers shouldn't abandon hope.

Forecasters are seeing a potential pattern change in April that would bring improved conditions, according to Smith. The National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center's 8- to 14-day outlook is calling for drier and warmer weather for the Northeast, she said.

"By mid-April, we may flip and get a little drier," Smith said.

Of course, dry weather doesn't guarantee clear skies, she noted. But it doesn't rain on clear days, either.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Solar eclipse 2024: 'To early' weather for RI's April's solar eclipse