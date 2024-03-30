Way of the Cross re-enacted in Venezuelan slum

STORY: Residents in Petare observed as actors performed the story of Jesus' last hours as Roman soldiers whipped him along with two other condemned men and forced them to carry wooden crosses to the top of the hill where they were crucified.

Residents had prepared since January to partake in the staging of the Passion of Christ, a tradition that draws locals and visitors alike during the Holy Week.

The tradition started in 1986 and since then, it has grown to become an unmissable appointment on Easter in the South American nation.

Good Friday marks the most difficult day of the Passion Week, when Christ died by crucifixion. It leads to Easter Sunday, the most important and joyous date in the Church's liturgical calendar - commemorating the day Christians believe Jesus rose from the dead.