‘We’re way behind as far as a city goes:’ City leaders say RISE Doro to be rebuilt

The RISE Doro apartment complex is set to rise again. A few months ago, we saw this downtown project go up in flames, and now city leaders say construction is set to start again.

“I think it’s just really disappointing the amount of money that was poured into the project and now seeing the devastating results of there is nothing left,” Jacksonville resident Amanda Bickle said.

Nothing left now, but that will soon no longer be the case.

City councilman Jimmy Peluso confirmed that construction will resume. In an emailed statement, he said the developers ‘appear to be looking to re-use their current permit,’ which will allow construction to begin fairly quickly.

“We need a lot more, because we’re way behind as far as a city goes – we’re behind,” local Craig Shriner said. “Downtown should be a lot more jumpy and it’s kind of quiet. We’re an NFL city now, so we should start acting like it.”

The RISE Doro was a 247-unit, $65 million project that was set to change that. But, a fire ripped through the development on January 28th.

Now, locals like Shriner say they are excited for the rebuild to begin.

“We just gotta get everybody to change their thinking about how the city is and start growing it a little bit,” Shriner said. “We don’t have to be New York, but we should pick it up a little bit.”

Amanda Bickle was born and raised in Jacksonville and says she sees potential in her city – despite this huge step back.

“It would be nice to have more of those things kind of down where the stadium is, down where the arena is and just kind of be open later, cause we’re kind of a quiet town,” Bickle said.

Peluso said the ‘existing concrete parking garage and foundation are in sound condition,’ so they already have a head start in construction.

In an emailed statement, Peluso said in part, “I’m excited to see any major projects in our downtown, and the Doro is no different. Our downtown needs more residences and I’m looking forward to see more cranes in the air.”

The City of Jacksonville also sent a statement saying, “As Mayor Deegan said on the day of the fire, we absolutely want RISE Doro to be rebuilt. It will be an important part of the Sports and Entertainment District, and we look forward to the day when it is filled with downtown residents and thriving retail.”

A timeline for construction has not been set at this time.

Here’s the full statement issued by Jimmy Peluso:

