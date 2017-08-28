Way Back Pre-Trump, Republicans Actually Wanted To Do Better With Minorities

President Donald Trump hinted to supporters in Phoenix on Tuesday that he was about to pardon Joe Arpaio, the former local sheriff who was convicted for defying a court order in involving racial profiling of immigrants. (Ralph Freso via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON ― Once upon a time, Republicans decided they needed to attract Latinos and Asians and blacks. They created a special committee to figure out why it wasn’t happening and to find ways to fix it. The very future of the party was at stake.

All of that, of course, took place circa 3 BT ― Before Trump.

Now the party’s leader uses the White House bully pulpit to equate neo-Nazis and defenders of Confederate monuments with those who protest them. He has promised to end his predecessor’s policy not to deport people brought into this country unlawfully as children. He has even pardoned a former sheriff convicted of contempt of court for illegally rounding up suspected undocumented immigrants.

“I think it will catch up to them and be disastrous,” said political consultant Stuart Stevens of his fellow Republicans who continue to support Donald Trump. “I don’t think the 2016 election repealed demographics…. It’s like someone who goes to a party and has a few too many drinks and makes it home all right and decides that alcohol makes you drive better. I’m not sure that’s the right conclusion.”

Stevens in 2012 was a top aide to Mitt Romney, whose loss to Democratic President Barack Obama was caused in part by winning only 27 percent of the Latino vote sparked the Republican National Committee’s “Growth and Opportunity Project” report the following spring.

It was dire in its tone, laying out long-term consequences if the party did not improve its relationship with minority communities. “The nation’s demographic changes add to the urgency of recognizing how precarious our position has become,” the so-called autopsy stated. “According to the Pew Hispanic Center, in 2050, whites will be 47 percent of the country while Hispanics will grow to 29 percent and Asians to 9 percent.”

Notwithstanding all of that, Trump won the White House while seeming to do and say exactly the opposite of what the report had recommended. The result: a party whose long-term future may be even more bleak now.

“He’s branding the party as so toxic to so many people,” said Ruy Teixeira, a demographer at the liberal Center for American Progress. “The Democrats are in a better position in terms of how the country is changing than the Republicans are.”

Ari Fleischer, a press secretary to former President George W. Bush and an author of the 2013 autopsy, said Trump was able to win the election by bringing out more white voters, which does not appear to be a sound long-term strategy.

“The demographic trend is continuing,” Fleisher said. “Trump may have changed the math, but only temporarily.”

The White Base

Trump’s strategy of playing to the white voting base is not new. While Republicans were instrumental in the 1950s and early 1960s in the passage of legislation helping African-Americans, including the landmark 1964 Civil Rights Act, Richard Nixon took the opposite tack in his 1968 presidential campaign.

He played to white resentment of that law, euphemistically calling for “law and order” to let voters, particularly whites in the South, know that he did not support activists clamoring to end segregationist policies.

That “Southern Strategy” was detailed in Nixon aide Kevin Phillips’ 1969 book, The Emerging Republican Majority, which correctly predicted a sustained period of GOP dominance.

While most Republican candidates denied there was any such race-based effort underway, that claim was later undercut by top party strategists. In 1991, infamous political operative Lee Atwater, as he was dying of a brain tumor, apologized for his party’s tactics through the years, and in 2005, GOP chairman Ken Mehlman apologized for the party’s reliance on racial polarization. “I am here today as the Republican chairman to tell you we were wrong,” he told the annual meeting of the NAACP.

Despite the official repudiation, though, some Republican candidates continued their targeted appeals to white voters, particularly white voters without a college education. In 2008, while John McCain’s vice presidential running mate, Sarah Palin regularly attacked Obama, the first black major-party nominee, as somehow un-American.

Vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin, with Sen. John McCain at a presidential campaign rally in Arizona in 2010, regularly attacked Barack Obama as somehow un-American. (Joshua Lott / Reuters)