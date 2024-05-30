Wawa to start construction on its first Indiana store next week. Here's where it will be.

Wawa, a popular gas station chain known for its hoagies, breakfast sandwiches, snacks and coffee, will begin building its first Indiana store on the north side of Indianapolis next week.

Wawa will open 60 stores in Indiana over the next eight to 10 years.

The location at 3835 E. 96th Street, formerly the address of Claddagh Irish Pub, will be the first of 60 stores the Pennsylvania-based company plans to open across the state.

The company also plans to build locations in Noblesville and Westfield. Wawa locations are expected to open for customers by mid-2025.

