Wawa opens first North Carolina store, on the Outer Banks

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — Wawa has now reached a milestone as they announced their first store in the state of North Carolina on Thursday.

Located in Dare County at 1900 Croatan Highway, Kill Devil Hills. The location is the first of nine Wawa store scheduled for North Carolina before the end of summer and 10 by year’s end, a release states.

Local officials, heroes and community joined for a ribbon-cutting, parade of Wawa history, local cheerleaders, and a “Hoagies for Heroes” charitable hoagie building competition recognizing local everyday heroes serving their communities.

The Wawa Foundation announced a $2,500 grant to the Coast Guard Foundation to support moral and wellness initiatives. In addition, another grant was made to Special Olympics of North Carolina for $2,500 to support Dare County athletes to compete in the largest state-level event, the Summer Games on June 2-4.

“We are excited to fly into North Carolina and bring our unique combination of fresh food and beverage, convenience and service to this state for the very first time. This historic milestone kicks off our ongoing growth and expansion in North Carolina as we continue to build new stores and create new jobs,” said Brian Schaller, President of Wawa. “We are also thrilled about extending our commitment to being a good neighbor to Dare County, and our partnerships with the Coast Guard Foundation and Special Olympics North Carolina Dare County athletes are examples of how we will support local causes.”

