Wawa opening multiple stores in central Indiana in 2025. See where they are.

Most gas stations don’t have a flying banner and mascot present when they start construction, but this is no regular gas station - this is Wawa.

The news of Wawa's arrival in many Hoosier neighborhoods has sparked a wave of excitement among the store’s dedicated fan base, who are eagerly anticipating the new locations, most of which will be around central Indiana.

Wawa will open 60 stores in Indiana over the next eight to 10 years.

The convenience store and gas station chain broke ground on its first Indiana location at 3835 E. 96th Thursday afternoon and announced six other confirmed locations to open in 2025. These future locations include:

3835 E. 96th St. Indianapolis, IN

5550 W. 86th St. Indianapolis, IN

2701 Westfield Road, Noblesville, IN

8 W. 176th St. Westfield, IN

60 E. Garner Road, Brownsburg, IN

5957 W. US Highway 40, Cumberland, IN

1354 Veterans Parkway, Clarksville, IN

“We are working hard to make sure you all have a neighborhood Wawa,” Matthias Smith, local manager of Wawa real estate, said.

The chain plans to open 10 additional Indiana stores in 2025 and aims to build 60 stores in total, opening between eight and 12 stores annually. Currently, the chain has more than 1,000 stores in eight states and Washington D.C., but none in the Midwest. Each store will employ an average of 35 associates. The company expects to create a total of 2,000 long-term jobs in the state.

The Indianapolis groundbreaking was the fourth such event in the Midwest for the chain this week. John Poplawski, Wawa’s vice president and chief real estate officer, said the Midwest became their next target market after consumer research indicated strong brand recognition among Hoosiers and their neighbors.

Tyler Spence is a Pulliam fellow. He can be reached at jspence@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Wawa opening multiple stores in Indiana in 2025