Wawa celebrates 60th anniversary with free coffee. Here's what to know
After Tuesday, the remainder of April seems like a bummer.
The eclipse will have passed. Easter was last month. And, on April 15, you have to file your federal income taxes.
But wait, there's still something to celebrate – Wawa's 60th anniversary.
How is Wawa celebrating its 60th anniversary?
On Tuesday, April 16 – the day after you've filed your federal income tax – customers can get a free hot coffee of any size, all day, at all Wawa stores across the country, the company said in a news release. Additionally, other items such as teas, juices, lemonade and a special birthday cake donut will also be available for 60 cents.
That's not bad, especially if you had to pay Uncle Sam.
How to get a tax extension?: Taxes are due by April 15. If you can't make the deadline, here's how to get an extension
The company said all Wawa stores will also be recognizing their own "Day Brightener," a customer "near and dear to the store team," and presenting them with a special sash, mug and other tokens of appreciation.
Wawa has over 1,000 stores in six states, including New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Florida, in addition to Washington, D.C. The company says its signature branded coffee, introduced in the 1970s, is now one of its most popular products.
Wawa store near me in Delaware
Here's a list of Wawas in Delaware. You can find a Wawa outside of Delaware by clicking here.
4000 N. Dupont Hwy., New Castle
915 New Road, Elsmere
400 Wilson Road, Fairfax
727 Philadelphia Pike, Bellevue
1515 North Dupont Highway, Near New Castle
7 E. Commons Blvd, Near New Castle
4030 Concord Pike, Talleyville
2621 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont
1702 Rocky Run Parkway, Brandywine Hundred
2030 Limestone Rd., Marshallton
183 Airport Road, Near New Castle
117 S. Dupont Hwy., Near New Castle
601 Naamans Rd., Claymont
301 Ridge Road, Claymont
4555 New Linden Hill Road, Pike Creek
4651 Ogletown Stanton Rd., Ogletown
1400 Beaver Brook Plaza, Near New Castle
970 Christiana Road, Christiana
605 Yorklyn Road, Hockessin
1750 Capitol Trail, Ogletown
1100 Pulaski Highway, Bear
601 Ogletown Road, Newark
274 East Chestnut Hill Road, Ogletown
1605 Pulaski Highway, Store #0844, Bear
3601 Wrangle Hill Rd, Bear
120 Corporate Blvd, Glasgow
2398 Dupont Parkway, Middletown
5018 Summit Bridge Road, Middletown
528 West Main Street, Middletown
690 Middletown Odessa Road, Middletown
5632 Dupont Parkway, Smyrna
500 Jimmy Drive, Smyrna
2800 North Dupont Highway, Dover
298 S. Dupont Highway, Dover
1450 Forest Avenue, Dover
1525 E. Lebanon Road, Dover
200 East Street, Dover
902 N. Dupont Blvd., Milford
18586 Sussex Highway, Bridgeville
22929 Sussex Hwy., Seaford
20938 Dupont Blvd., Georgetown
17663 Dartmouth Dr., Lewes
4500 Highway 1, Rt. 1 & Rt. 24, Rehoboth Beach
30155 Veterans Way, Rehoboth Beach
24930 John J Williams Hwy., Millsboro
102 East Dupont Highway. Millsboro
774 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach
38711 Sussex Highway, Delmar
This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Wawa offering free coffee to celebrate 60th anniversary on April 16