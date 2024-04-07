Wawa celebrates 60th anniversary with free coffee. Here's what to know

After Tuesday, the remainder of April seems like a bummer.

The eclipse will have passed. Easter was last month. And, on April 15, you have to file your federal income taxes.

But wait, there's still something to celebrate – Wawa's 60th anniversary.

How is Wawa celebrating its 60th anniversary?

On Tuesday, April 16 – the day after you've filed your federal income tax – customers can get a free hot coffee of any size, all day, at all Wawa stores across the country, the company said in a news release. Additionally, other items such as teas, juices, lemonade and a special birthday cake donut will also be available for 60 cents.

That's not bad, especially if you had to pay Uncle Sam.

The company said all Wawa stores will also be recognizing their own "Day Brightener," a customer "near and dear to the store team," and presenting them with a special sash, mug and other tokens of appreciation.

Wawa has over 1,000 stores in six states, including New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Florida, in addition to Washington, D.C. The company says its signature branded coffee, introduced in the 1970s, is now one of its most popular products.

