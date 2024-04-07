Wawa celebrates 60th anniversary with free coffee. Here's what to know

Greg Giesen and Gabe Hauari, Delaware News Journal
·2 min read

After Tuesday, the remainder of April seems like a bummer.

The eclipse will have passed. Easter was last month. And, on April 15, you have to file your federal income taxes.

But wait, there's still something to celebrate – Wawa's 60th anniversary.

How is Wawa celebrating its 60th anniversary?

On Tuesday, April 16 – the day after you've filed your federal income tax – customers can get a free hot coffee of any size, all day, at all Wawa stores across the country, the company said in a news release. Additionally, other items such as teas, juices, lemonade and a special birthday cake donut will also be available for 60 cents.

That's not bad, especially if you had to pay Uncle Sam.

How to get a tax extension?: Taxes are due by April 15. If you can't make the deadline, here's how to get an extension

The company said all Wawa stores will also be recognizing their own "Day Brightener," a customer "near and dear to the store team," and presenting them with a special sash, mug and other tokens of appreciation.

Wawa has over 1,000 stores in six states, including New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Florida, in addition to Washington, D.C. The company says its signature branded coffee, introduced in the 1970s, is now one of its most popular products.

Wawa store near me in Delaware

Here's a list of Wawas in Delaware. You can find a Wawa outside of Delaware by clicking here.

  • 4000 N. Dupont Hwy., New Castle

  • 915 New Road, Elsmere

  • 400 Wilson Road, Fairfax

  • 727 Philadelphia Pike, Bellevue

  • 1515 North Dupont Highway, Near New Castle

  • 7 E. Commons Blvd, Near New Castle

  • 4030 Concord Pike, Talleyville

  • 2621 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont

  • 1702 Rocky Run Parkway, Brandywine Hundred

  • 2030 Limestone Rd., Marshallton

  • 183 Airport Road, Near New Castle

  • 117 S. Dupont Hwy., Near New Castle

  • 601 Naamans Rd., Claymont

  • 301 Ridge Road, Claymont

  • 4555 New Linden Hill Road, Pike Creek

  • 4651 Ogletown Stanton Rd., Ogletown

  • 1400 Beaver Brook Plaza, Near New Castle

  • 970 Christiana Road, Christiana

  • 605 Yorklyn Road, Hockessin

  • 1750 Capitol Trail, Ogletown

  • 1100 Pulaski Highway, Bear

  • 601 Ogletown Road, Newark

  • 274 East Chestnut Hill Road, Ogletown

  • 1605 Pulaski Highway, Store #0844, Bear

  • 3601 Wrangle Hill Rd, Bear

  • 120 Corporate Blvd, Glasgow

  • 2398 Dupont Parkway, Middletown

  • 5018 Summit Bridge Road, Middletown

  • 528 West Main Street, Middletown

  • 690 Middletown Odessa Road, Middletown

  • 5632 Dupont Parkway, Smyrna

  • 500 Jimmy Drive, Smyrna

  • 2800 North Dupont Highway, Dover

  • 298 S. Dupont Highway, Dover

  • 1450 Forest Avenue, Dover

  • 1525 E. Lebanon Road, Dover

  • 200 East Street, Dover

  • 902 N. Dupont Blvd., Milford

  • 18586 Sussex Highway, Bridgeville

  • 22929 Sussex Hwy., Seaford

  • 20938 Dupont Blvd., Georgetown

  • 17663 Dartmouth Dr., Lewes

  • 4500 Highway 1, Rt. 1 & Rt. 24, Rehoboth Beach

  • 30155 Veterans Way, Rehoboth Beach

  • 24930 John J Williams Hwy., Millsboro

  • 102 East Dupont Highway. Millsboro

  • 774 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach

  • 38711 Sussex Highway, Delmar

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Wawa offering free coffee to celebrate 60th anniversary on April 16