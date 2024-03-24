WAVY Weather Morning Update | March 24, 2024
Super Doppler 10 Meteorologist Ricky Matthews has the latest weather forecast for the Hampton Roads viewing area.
Super Doppler 10 Meteorologist Ricky Matthews has the latest weather forecast for the Hampton Roads viewing area.
The madness continues with the Second Round of the women's NCAA tournament today. Are you ready to tune in?
Creighton outscored Oregon 15-2 in the second OT.
Sweet 16 berths are on the line in both brackets as the stakes ratchet up.
Frustrations were high in Iowa City.
These fan faves have the Internet buzzing — and most of them are under $50.
In this edition of Week in Review, we have big news on the latest Apple antitrust lawsuit. The U.S. joined international regulators in accusing Apple of using monopolistic tactics to lock in iPhone users. In response, Apple claims the DOJ's actions could ruin exactly what its users enjoy about its phones and ecosystem.
Adrian Hallmark will replace 77-year-old Amedeo Felisa as CEO of Aston Martin no later than October 1, 2024.
Looking for deals on car seats, road trip games and more? Check out these great deals for kids from Amazon's Big Spring Sale.
Husqvarna reveals the Svartpilen 801, the successor to the 701 naked bikes that were discontinued after 2020. It will likely be followed by a Vitpilen 801.
What to know about this week's health news, from smoking to neti pots.
Marijuana exposure is on the rise among pets, and there are several ways they can ingest the drug. Here's what to do if that happens.
Florida scored 100 points on Friday. It wasn't enough.
The FBI investigation adds to the growing list of legal issues Boeing is facing.
The 'Real Housewives' star is among 47,000 devotees, who praise their breathability and secure fit.
A 1987 Nissan Pulsar NX, found in a Colorado self-service wrecking yard. It's a coupe! It's a wagon! It's a convertible! Sort of.
GrandeLash and GrandeBrow will make a believer out of you, and both are majorly marked down right now.
With just weeks left in the NBA regular season, finish the season strong with one of these six players who could boost your lineup.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top third basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Porn bots are pervasive across social media, despite platforms' best efforts to stamp them out. In order to avoid detection by moderation tools, the scammers behind them continually change their methods.
A team of university security researchers has found a chip-level exploit in Apple Silicon Macs. The group says the flaw can bypass the computer’s encryption and access its security keys, exposing the Mac’s private data to hackers.