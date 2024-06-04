‘Wave of yellow’: Heavy pollen wreaking havoc on sinuses and cars throughout Mass.

Some people said with itchy water eyes, plus dusty cars and window sills, pollen is everywhere and some people think it’s worse than ever this season.

Drivers lined up at Waves Carwash in West Roxbury Tuesday to get their cars hosed off.

Adam Korngold said business has never been better.

“I’ve owned the business for 18 years, and we had our busiest day yesterday,” said Korngold.

He said more than 2,000 cars came through Monday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Camellia Hernandez, Clinical Director of Allergy and Immunology at Brigham and Women’s Hospital said she’s never seen pollen levels this high.

“I think climate change is certainly playing a huge factor in this, we had a much shorter and much less severe winter than we normally do which means things started blooming a lot earlier,” said Hernandez.

She said while the unsightly dust can’t hurt your car or your plants, your sinuses are a different story.

She said she has a feel suggestions besides taking antihistamines and keeping your cars clean.

“Keeping the windows the doors closed as much as possible is really helpful, making sure that you have an allergen filter,” said Hernandez.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW