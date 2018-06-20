In wave of new cities, promise and pitfalls for black middle class

Five years ago, Jason Lary attended a workshop on how to build your own city.

He had witnessed the sprawling metro Atlanta region (pop. 5.5 million) carve 10 medium-sized cities out of unincorporated county parcels like his own in south Dekalb County in just over a decade. The recasting of some of the most sprawling suburbs in the United States with new boundaries created a giddy Sim City-like atmosphere.

The bulk of new cities ended up whiter and wealthier than the largely minority areas they left in the dust. At the workshop, Mr. Lary, an insurance executive and part-time concert promoter, was the only black person in the room.

Saying he didn’t have time to fret about it, he set aside his misgivings and took notes. And now, as of May, Lary has completed his first year as mayor of Stonecrest, a 95 percent African-American city so new that it still registers as neighboring Lithonia on GoogleMaps. Its namesake is a mall.

With its population of 53,000, it and neighboring city of South Fulton last year became the first black-majority cities of that large a size to incorporate since Reconstruction. They also are part of a countertrend: The majority of America’s new cities have tended to have white majorities. Now, amid rising property values in a gentrifying city, Atlanta is experiencing “black flight.” The region’s increasingly prosperous black middle class is making the same trek white Americans made in the 1960s and 1970s, decamping for the suburbs. Such shifts of wealth have created new flashpoints over race, class, and property values.

“The front of this conflict is now out in the suburbs,” says Paul Lewis, a political scientist who studies suburban growth at Arizona State University, in Phoenix, reflecting in part an understandable “instinct to fortress” against encroaching regional problems. “If you are allowing places of certain racial characteristics to secede or form their own area of self-rule, that might work out well for African-American rule ... or it may deprive African-American communities of real resources.”

Critics say Georgia’s free-for-all city building experiment has unleashed a torrent of race and class resentment threatening to devolve into a form of “municipal warfare” for taxable spoils.

These critics see Mayor Lary as joining a segregation movement. For his part, he sees Stonecrest as the harbinger of “a new Harlem Renaissance” that creates a partnership between the city’s predominantly black working class, a racially diverse business community, and the “100 percent white” industrialists who dominate the region’s economic development scene.

One year in, he says, “we’re squeaking by ... but we are finally squeaking by on our own terms. The most difficult thing has been getting people to see the vision.”

Between 1990 and 2010, 44 majority-minority cities sprang into existence across the US, including the transformation of colonias in Texas, the creation of Asian-majority cities in California, and a new Native American city in Oklahoma that incorporated largely to focus more resources on a rampant drug problem.

Emerging evidence shows that majority-minority cities such as Stonecrest “can control their own destiny,” says Leora Waldner, public administration professor at Troy University in Alpharetta, Ga., who tracked these new cities and found them nearly universally successful. “They have a seat at the bargaining table for regional issues, they protect themselves from undesirable land uses, and they can and do take on environmental [and social] justice initiatives.”

She adds: “Black or brown communities creating their own cities from unincorporated areas – that can be a potent civil rights tool.”

GEORGIA AS A TESTING GROUND

About 10 new towns and cities a year are created in the US, the Census has estimated.

Georgia has become a pioneer of city-building, birthing insta-cities averaging around 50,000 people – the population of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. The ostensible motivations are better services, protective zoning, and separation from corruption-prone county government.

As the most valuable pieces of land have been scooped up, the areas left behind have struggled to maintain services amid growing pressure to raise taxes, says Professor Lewis. At the same time, property values have for the most part risen in majority-minority cities.