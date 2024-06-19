Wauwatosa Home Depot theft; suspects flee and crash, child injured

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - A retail theft led to a police chase and crash in Wauwatosa on Tuesday evening, June 18.

According to the Wauwatosa Police Department, at 6:12 p.m., officers responded a retail theft from the Home Depot near 124th and Capitol.

The theft suspect got into the passenger side of a red van that was last seen heading east on Capitol.

Officers searching the vehicle

Officers found the vehicle eastbound on Capitol approaching Grantosa Ave.

When the driver saw police, he tried to turn north onto Grantosa in front of another vehicle that was traveling west on Capitol, causing a crash.

Both the driver and theft suspect then fled on foot. After a foot pursuit, the theft suspect was taken into custody. The driver was not found.

The people in the other vehicle included a 6-year-old child. The child sustained injuries from the crash and was taken to the hospital for medical attention. No other people complained of injury.

Wauwatosa police note that there was no police pursuit, as the suspect vehicle crashed prior to officers attempting to make a traffic stop.