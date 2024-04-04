Wausau teen pleads not guilty to March 15 beating death of Stevens Point man

STEVENS POINT − An 18-year-old Wausau man charged in connection with the March 15 beating death of a 61-year-old man pleaded not guilty Thursday in Portage County Circuit Court.

Christian J. Emerson had a preliminary hearing Thursday afternoon on the charge of being a party to the crime of first-degree reckless homicide for the death of Donald G. Mitchell Jr. During the hearing, Portage County Circuit Judge Patricia Baker determined there was enough evidence to show a crime probably was committed and Emerson probably was involved. She ordered the case to move forward.

Emerson's codefendant, Arlin O. Sangster, 19, of Rothschild, is scheduled to have his preliminary hearing Wednesday on the charge of being a party to the crime of first-degree reckless homicide. A third defendant, Brandon L. Boehm, 20, of Wausau, is scheduled to make an appearance Monday on the same charge. All three men currently are being held on $250,000 cash bails. Emerson previously had a $50,000 cash bail, which was raised by Baker on March 28.

Emerson's next appearance is scheduled for June 10.

According to the criminal complaint, at 11:45 p.m. March 15, a caller reported an unconscious man who had been beaten up in a parking lot in the 1100 block of Center Point Drive. Officers found Mitchell in the parking lot. Mitchell was unresponsive and bleeding out of his nose.

More: 5 incumbents lose seats on Portage County Board in Tuesday election

More: The Big Garlic returns to downtown Stevens Point with all of your garlicky favorites - and more

An officer said Mitchell had his truck with camper attachment parked in the parking lot and had been living out of his vehicle, according to the complaint.

On the night of March 15, Emerson, Sangster and Boehm decided to go to a tavern in Stevens Point. The three men were refused entry into the tavern because they were underage, so they decided to get something to eat. They returned to the parking lot in the 1100 block of Center Point Drive and began checking for unlocked vehicles to steal stuff from, the complaint said.

Mitchell caught one of the men in his truck and started yelling at him. A man and woman eating pizza in a garden area near the parking lot said they heard a man yelling, "What are you doing in my truck?" and "What did you take from my truck?" The woman said she heard one of the men respond, "You got three big guys coming up on you. You want to mess with us."

The couple walked into the parking lot and saw Mitchell up against his truck and the three men surrounding him. The woman said it appeared all three men were actively punching Mitchell, who soon fell on the ground. After Mitchell fell to the ground, the woman said she saw at least one of the men kicking him, according to the complaint.

Emerson told police Boehm was the one going into vehicles, and it was Boehm that Mitchell caught in his truck, according to the complaint. Emerson said Mitchell lunged at Boehm with a pair of pliers, according to the complaint.

An unidentified witness said he had driven to Stevens Point the same night in a different vehicle and had talked to Sangster about what happened shortly after it occurred, according to the complaint. The witness said Sangster told him all three men had been trying to get into unlocked vehicles when Mitchell caught Boehm. Boehm punched Mitchell in the jaw and kept punching him while he was on the ground, the witness said. Emerson came up and "stomped" on Mitchell the witness said, according to the complaint.

Emerson had taken a cellphone from one of the vehicles and police found a video of Mitchell lying on the ground from inside a vehicle as the vehicle drove by Mitchell, according to the complaint. One of the vehicle's occupants can be heard mockingly calling to Mitchell, "Have a good night, lil (expletive), be smooth with it."

An ambulance took Mitchell to Aspirus Stevens Point Hospital. An officer spoke to Mitchell when he regained consciousness. Mitchell said he was attacked by "three grown men." Mitchell was diagnosed with bleeding in the brain and flown to Aspirus Wausau Hospital the next morning. It was determined that nearly every bone in Mitchell's face had been fractured and that he sustained multiple fractured ribs, as well, according to the complaint. Mitchell died later that day. An autopsy determined Mitchell died from blunt force head injuries.

Contact Karen Madden at 715-345-2245 or kmadden@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @KMadden715, Instagram @kmadden715 or Facebook at www.facebook.com/karen.madden.33.

This article originally appeared on Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune: Wausau teen pleads not guilty to beating death of Stevens Point man