Wausau River District executive director Blake Opal-Wahoske announces resignation

WAUSAU − Residents and visitors to Wausau’s downtown will soon see new leadership in a government program to promote economic vitality and historic preservation of commercial spaces on the east and west sides of the Wisconsin River.

Wausau River District Inc. Executive Director Blake Opal-Wahoske announced his resignation Wednesday after more than eight years in the position. His final day will be April 17.

Alex Eichten will serve as acting interim office manager beginning April 8.

“I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to serve the Wausau River District,” Opal-Wahoske said in a news release. “I have a true passion for Main Street and its mission of preservation and economic revitalization, and I am proud of the work our team has done to build and strengthen our district during my tenure.”

Founded in 2002, Wausau River District is Wausau’s version of the Main Street program, which is coordinated by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., an economic development branch of the state government. Wausau River District is primarily funded by downtown Wausau’s Business Improvement District, which adds a special tax assessment to properties within the district.

The district represents nearly 150 property owners and over 250 businesses bounded by Elm Street and Grant Street on the north side, Sixth Street on the east side, Third Avenue on the west side and Stewart Avenue and Washington Street on the south side, according to the Wausau River District's website.

Under Opal-Wahoske’s leadership the organization doubled its budget, received awards from both national and state level Main Street leadership and earned a Small Business of the Year award from the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce.

The national Main Street Program started as a pilot program by the National Trust for Historic Preservation in 1977 and has over 1,300 partners and affiliates listed within their network on their website, mainstreet.org.

