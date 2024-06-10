Wausau Mayor Doug Diny starts term with a list of initiatives and priorities to tackle

Mayor Doug Diny poses for a portrait in front of the over a century old canvas painting by Carl Hummel at Wausau City Hall on June 6.

WAUSAU − When Doug Diny was elected mayor in April, he became the third new mayor in the city of Wausau in as many elections.

He takes over the role as Wausau is grappling with the cost of the new water treatment plant, high cost and low availability of housing, how to foster a sense of community following the demolition of Wausau Center mall and many other long-term issues.

Diny announced his campaign in November on the steps of the East High Apartments, where he resides. His statements at the time reflected his interest in economic development and an intention to return “to basic city duties.”

A little over a month into his four-year term, Diny sat down with a Wausau Daily Herald reporter to talk about his background, the city and a few of his priorities as mayor.

How Diny and his family found their way to Wausau

Diny was born and raised in Green Bay and eventually joined the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps while attending St. Norbert College in De Pere. He completed school with a degree in physics and launched into a 15-year career with the U.S. Army that led him to live in locations like Honduras, Cypress, Germany and several U.S. states.

“That’s life in the army,” Diny said. “Home is where the army sends you.”

Diny met his wife, Jean, while they were both stationed at Fort Lewis in the state of Washington. They got married shortly before the Gulf War when the controversial “stop-loss” order was put in place, which limited soldiers’ ability to transfer or leave the military. It also put Diny and his wife on different continents for the first two years of their marriage, as she had already transferred to Germany.

In the army, Diny was an aviation officer and commanded a company of UH-60 Blackhawk assault helicopters. He shared about one particularly memorable operation: while stationed in Germany, his helicopter company helped fly Vice President Dan Quayle to the top of a ski hill in Albertville, France, to watch a practice session during the 1992 Winter Olympics.

The Dinys' daughter, Tori, was born in Germany before they returned to the U.S. They lived in Rockford, Illinois, for a few years, where sons Nick and Ben were born. Diny took on a sales role that moved him to Wausau in 2000. He sold instruments that measured flow of material through pipes in processing factories in “just about every process business here in the northcentral Wisconsin” including paper mills, food plants and power plants.

He said the quality of Wausau’s school district was what convinced him to move his family.

Diny says he's still in 'discovery mode' as new mayor

A little over a month into his term, Diny said he is still in “discovery mode” as he meets the heads of each department, learns what problems they are facing and builds an inventory of items to work on.

“I consider myself a staff person really working for the city more than the mayor right now,” Diny said. Wausau’s mayor is a full-time position and Diny said he has been working to gain background knowledge and context so he can make informative presentations to the City Council before they cast deciding votes on issues.

Diny said another role he played in his career besides salesman was that of an alliance manager. In this role, not only did he work with clients, but other strategic partners to design factories that would produce the parts he sold to his clients. This role broadened the scope of his work and emphasized the importance of working together to accomplish a goal.

“You never wanted to be that guy that was last to deliver on a job,” Diny said.

In his campaign questionnaire to the Wausau Daily Herald, Diny prioritized the city’s debt, water rates and economic development as topics he intended to focus on as mayor. In the May 28 Common Council meeting, members of the council said priorities they had identified in their initial sessions were homelessness, affordable housing and economic development.

During a candidate town hall in March, Diny said the city needs to lure a “whale,” a metaphor that commonly refers to a large investor but, in this case, referred to a large employer, or a company offering 1000 or more jobs.

“Is that likely to happen in this economy? Probably not,” Diny said. Though he said he would take “plane, train or automobile” to meet with any such large company leader considering a move to Wausau.

“Maybe the focus needs to be on, one, taking care of and retaining our existing and then, incrementally adding a lot of small fish instead of a whale.," Diny continued. "We need a lot of fish.”

'We want to be known as a great little city'

“We want to be known as a great little city,” Diny said.

Diny referenced the advertising campaign by Wausau Employers Mutual insurance company that famously ran during the early years of ABC’s news program "60 Minutes." The campaign focused on the “small-town,” caring and personable service the company provided.

“The theme was: we embrace our identity. We’re a small city. Not too big, not too small, but we do things well here,” Diny explained.

The city of Wausau’s population is about 40,000. Including the surrounding metro area, there’s over 166,000 people whose daily ability to live, work and play is directly or indirectly dependent on smooth operation of city services and its steady, annual collection of tax dollars.

Diny discussed the value of "placemaking," a community development term that describes a design process for public spaces that meet the wants and needs of the people that use them.

“In sales, it costs you five times, roughly, more to get a new customer than it is to maintain an existing customer,” Diny said, referencing a common sales trope. “I think we need to start by listening to our current residents and businesses to find out what they want and need and provide it.”

Traditionally, people found community in churches, taverns and local events, Diny said, and described an example of a farmer coming to town to buy and sell goods and stopping at the tavern to hear local news and gossip.

He recalled spontaneous social interactions that used to be facilitated by the food court at the now demolished Wausau Center mall. He recognizes the value of community bonding opportunities that happen at events on the 400 Block and similar venues across the city and hopes to see more indoor spaces that can provide those opportunities in colder months.

Mayor starts term with list of initiatives to consider

Diny recalled when he used to take his kids to what is now the Riverlife area to ride their bikes when it was still First Street. Tori still lives in Wausau, while Nick is an attack helicopter company commander at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and Ben is at the U.S. Naval Academy Flight School in Pensacola, Florida, and had just received a promotion on the day of the interview.

In pursuit of making Wausau a better place to live, Diny is considering a plethora of initiatives and is learning more about them from city staff and his own research.

He said the council will soon assess the current status of the homeless and housing issues and determine what role the city can play in alleviating them.

“If enforcement were the solution, we’d have solved this years ago,” Diny said, regarding homelessness. “There isn’t really a silver bullet for this. If we can go out and find what’s working and not working and bring that to the council and put some of these programs out there or ideas, it gives them a lot more ammunition, then, to take a role (moving) forward.”

He said he aims to revive the Neighbor to Neighbor neighborhood groups that largely stopped meeting following the early years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Diny would also like to see a strengthening of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point at Wausau campus and new ideas for the city’s bus system.

“It would be great if we could keep the university here in town,” Diny said. “We need thought. We need research and development and out of research and development comes ideas for new businesses.”

He said the university adds “vibrancy” to the community and he thinks connections like Milwaukee’s significant Hmong population or studies of natural resources and culture, are opportunities to strengthen the ties Wausau has to the state’s public university system.

Similarly, Diny identified several ideas for the city’s buses including new fare box technology, smaller buses and inter-municipal bus routes.

“If we could get one spur, even, down Grand Avenue to cover Target out there, the old Shopko Plaza. There’s a lot of businesses down that way. It would help people get to and from work potentially, to the VA medical center.” Diny said. “Start with one. We don’t necessarily have to expand transit overnight to every single city in the region. Maybe we just find out one area where it would work and start chipping away at it.

“I think a vibrant city has to have a viable bus service that goes where people want it to go," Diny added. "It’s pretty simple."

Diny said the city needs young people and families to be active and involved and that grassroots efforts and ideas may be a catalyst for new businesses and other opportunities.

“You own where you came from and it would be great if people wanted to continue to own where they come from," Diny said. "Hopefully my kids consider Wausau home."

Erik Pfantz covers local government and education in central Wisconsin for USA-TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin and values his background as a rural Wisconsinite. Contact him at epfantz@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Wausau Daily Herald: Wausau Mayor Doug Diny starts term with list of priorities to tackle