These Wausau and Marshfield area schools will close Monday due to a snowstorm

Due to a snowstorm moving across central Wisconsin that is expected to bring upward of 10 inches of snow to portions of the area and uncertain road conditions in the morning, local schools are announcing closures for Monday.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Marathon and Lincoln counties in central Wisconsin until 7 a.m. Monday. Heavy snow is expected with total snow accumulations between 6 and 10 inches. Patchy blowing wind could also reduce visibility in open areas tonight. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute, the weather service said.

Similar conditions are expected in Portage and Wood counties, where the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory until 1 a.m. Monday. Snow accumulations of 3-6 inches are expected along with slippery roads.

Here are the schools that have announced snow days so far.

Marshfield area

School District of Auburndale is closed Monday and there will be no virtual learning.

Colby School District is closed Monday and there will be no virtual learning.

Medford Area Public School District is closed Monday.

School District of Spencer is closed Monday.

School District of Stratford is closed Monday and all after-school events are canceled.

Wausau area

School District of Athens is closed Monday and there will be no after-school activities or athletic events.

Merrill Area Public Schools is closed Monday.

Editor Jamie Rokus can be reached at jrokus@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jamie_Rokus.

This article originally appeared on Stevens Point Journal: Wausau and Marshfield area schools to close Monday due to snowstorm