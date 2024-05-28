Wausau man gets life in prison for 2021 homicide and can petition for release in 25 years

WAUSAU − A 48-year-old Wausau man was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison for the 2021 death of a 45-year-old man living out of a car.

Michael L. Turner previously entered guilty pleas to first-degree intentional homicide for the death of Quentin Solomon, possession of a firearm as a felon, marijuana possession and drug paraphernalia possession. As part of a plea agreement, an additional charge of battery by a prisoner was dismissed but considered during sentencing.

Marathon County Circuit Judge Suzanne O'Neill ruled that Turner is eligible to petition for release after serving 25 years. In order to be released, Turner will have to prove to the court that he no longer is a danger to the public.

Turner apologized to his family and to the Solomon family for the May 15, 2021, shooting that happened while Solomon sat in his car near the intersection of South Fifth Avenue and West Thomas Street. Turner said he only meant to scare Solomon, but a move Solomon made scared him and he shot.

Marathon County District Attorney Theresa Wetzsteon showed a video of the shooting. Turner's vehicle went quickly down the street, passing two parked vehicles. A short time later, three shots could be heard with a pause between each shot.

Turner is a manipulative and violent criminal, Wetzsteon said. He had 22 criminal charges and 21 criminal convictions in the past 30 years, she said. Although he only had traffic violations and a misdemeanor disorderly conduct between 2006 and the time of Solomon's shooting death, Turner can't be trusted or believed, Wetzsteon said.

Wetzsteon showed video of a fight Turner got into after he was arrested and placed in the Marathon County Jail for Solomon's death. Marathon County had sent Turner to Lincoln County as part of its safe keeping program to deal with jail overcrowding. It took a day for Lincoln County to notify Marathon County they couldn't handle Turner and tell them to pick him up. Marathon County then put Turner into the Taylor County Jail. Turner was again returned to Marathon County after causing too many problems, Wetzsteon said.

Turner said he went to confront Solomon because Solomon had threatened his family and Turner wanted to protect them, Wetzsteon said. However, Wetzsteon showed text messages where he was telling his wife to leave him alone at the same time he was telling another woman she was beautiful and he was going to get a divorce.

Turner told O'Neill about his difficult childhood. He was one of six siblings, he had no father and he lived with an abusive mother and uncle, he said. Turner said he was terrified of his uncle to the point where he would defecate when his uncle was mad and came toward him. It would only make his uncle angrier, he said.

Turner said he was picked on in school because he didn't have the same clothes as other kids. His mother would gamble the money she was given away, he said. Turner said he was often hungry, not good at learning and often bullied by the other children.

Turner said the world he grew up in led him to make bad friends and commit a lot of crimes. Then, he met his wife and fell in love. In his wife and her parents, he found the loving family he always wanted, he said. Turner had three sons.

Turner said he and Solomon served time together and it was coincidence they both ended up in Wausau. He said he tried to help Solomon, but then Solomon led him back into a life he didn't want. Solomon then demanded Turner help him avoid a prison sentence he was about to receive, Turner said. The relationship turned bad and Solomon started to threaten Turner and his family, Turner said.

Turner said he reported the threats to the police, but officials told him they couldn't do anything about it.

On the morning of May 15, 2021, Turner said his wife was terrified because she had seen a vehicle outside their home the previous evening and he decided to take care of the situation. He said he went to find Solomon with the intent to scare him. Turner said he knew Solomon had a gun and he panicked when Solomon made a move as Turner approached Solomon's vehicle.

Solomon was shot three times, once in the arm, once in the abdomen and once in the chest. Despite his wounds, Solomon drove to a business at South Third Avenue and West Thomas Street, Wetzsteon said. It was a place Solomon knew people and felt safe. Solomon talked to police when they arrived, then first responders put a tube down his throat and he didn't talk again. Solomon died two weeks later.

There was a witness to the shooting who had been sitting in a car working, Wetzsteon said. The man was and is terrified Turner will come after him too, she said. Two women also saw the shooting and fear for their safety. Everyone who lives in the neighborhood where the shooting occurred has been affected by it, she said.

"If you wanted to protect your family, you should have stayed home and protected them," Wetzsteon said. "You shouldn't have gone running around the city looking for (Solomon)."

Turner's mother-in-law and one of his three sons spoke during Tuesday's sentencing. His mother-in-law said Turner is a hardworking man who loves his family. She asked O'Neill to give the family a chance to be together again at some point in the future.

Turner's son said his father is a role model, who has taught him to love and care about other people.

Turner started to cry when he talked about his wife, how much he loved her and how much she had helped him. He called her his angel.

O'Neill said she hopes that Turner's three sons take the message of loving and caring about others with them from the sentencing. She said Turner's relationship with his family and the way he turned his life around after he met his wife were the reasons she wanted to give him a chance to petition for his release in 25 years.

O'Neill warned Turner that he would have to prove he could be trusted not to hurt anyone else before he could get out on extended supervision. She warned him he'd have to follow all the rules in prison to prove that.

O'Neill gave Turner credit for 1,109 days he already served and ordered him to pay $3,574 restitution.

