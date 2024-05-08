Wausau Botanic Gardens board vows to ‘honor' Monk legacy but won’t clarify if that means reversing name change

WAUSAU − After a closed-door meeting Monday evening, the Wausau Botanic Gardens board issued a statement Wednesday morning assuring the community input into the gardens' future, however, they would not clarify if that meant reversing a recent name change.

On April 26, the board announced it was changing the name from Monk Botanical Gardens to Wausau Botanic Gardens, removing the name of the gardens' founder, Robert Monk III. Wausau Daily Herald archives hold stories that show Monk worked on the gardens for decades before he donated 19 acres to what was then Robert W. Monk Gardens Inc., a nonprofit group formed to take over the gardens. On hearing the news, one Monk family member told the Daily Herald she was "devastated."

Following the news of the name change, the Monk family and many members of the public expressed outrage. A petition to restore the name to Monk Botanical Gardens had 6,367 signatures Wednesday morning.

In response, the board of directors held its meeting and issued the statement. The one-page statement says the board of directors at the Wausau Botanic Gardens "realizes the recent rebranding of Monk Botanical Gardens has stirred deep emotions and sparked a heartfelt dialogue within our community." It says the board members "deeply regret" any distress their decision to rebrand the gardens to Wausau Botanic Gardens has caused.

The statement says the feedback of the past few weeks has made the board "recognize how deeply our community cherishes the personal and collective members associated with the gardens." The board is exploring additional ways to honor the Monk legacy "further and in a manner consistent with the voices we have heard from the community." It states that it will include the reintroduction of Robert W. Monk's name into rebranding in the future. It does not, however, say it will put the Monk name back into the gardens' name.

A Wausau Daily Herald reporter emailed Executive Director Darcie Howard and Board President Paul David to clarify the statement regarding the rebranding and what exactly that means for the gardens' name.

David did respond but did not directly answer the reporter's question, instead repeating that the board "is pivoting to work on a brand that will both honor the legacy of Robert W. Monk as well as be more outward facing." He also stated the specifics of the new branding are still being considered.

The gardens' Facebook page now includes "Monk Botanical Gardens" in parenthesis after the official Wausau Botanic Gardens name. The gardens' website has added a tab, "Monk Stories" to the top of its page. Once on the page, people can find a brief summary of Robert Monk III's legacy as founder of the gardens, a tribute video and a request for people to send in stories, pictures and videos they have related to Robert W. Monk III.

The website also has added an "FAQ" tab where people can see the board's answers to frequently asked questions.

Robert W. Monk IV, one of the founder's sons, sent a statement following the official Wausau Botanic Gardens news release. He then spoke with a Daily Herald reporter.

The board of directors' announcement Wednesday adds insult to injury to the memory of his father, Monk IV said in the statement. Not one member of the board of directors has an understanding of what his father's dream was in its entirety, the statement said.

"This action cannot stand," Monk IV said in the statement. "Maybe the garden board will listen to the community when the community ceases their funding."

The question and answer part of the gardens' website states a foot bridge that goes over the pond and gives access to the gravesite of Robert Monk III and his wife, Carol, was too dilapidated to use and too expensive to repair. Instead, a footpath will be created that goes around the pond and accesses the gravesite. The family had offered to pay $15,000 for a new bridge, Monk IV said.

The questions and answers also include a statement that a beer garden proposed as part of the Wausau Botanic Gardens master plans is to "serve as an educational feature on the botany of brewing and provide an additional revenue stream."

The questions and answers also state Monk III's son, Tom Monk, was involved in the planning process for the gardens' development. Tom Monk was on the board and volunteered to help with the visitor center, but the offer was declined, Monk IV said.

The board's master plan does not reflect his father's vision, Monk IV said. "His vision was sure as hell not a beer garden," he said.

The family owns much of the land surrounding the gardens and have put up "Save Monk Gardens" signs around, so people won't forget the name, Monk IV said. The Monk family also has hired an attorney to find out what legal options they may have.

Monk IV said he planted thousands of trees on the land, as did other family members, including Monk III's grandchildren. Monk IV said his nieces and nephews are almost more upset about the name change than he is.

Monk IV said he reached out to the board president and offered to work with him. The family would have accepted changing the name to "Monk Botanical Gardens of Wausau" or something similar that would have kept the Monk name.

"The Monk thing is an honor thing," Monk IV said. "It's a tribute to his founding of the gardens."

