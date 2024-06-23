Waupun declares disaster amid flooded streets and barricaded roads

WAUPUN – Significant rainfall led to flooded streets and a disaster declaration in Waupun Saturday night.

Mayor Rohn Bishop issued the declaration at 7:50 p.m. Saturday, the city said in a news release.

Most streets in the city had varying degrees of flooding with road closure Saturday night, the release said. Drivers were advised to stay off streets and people were advised to avoid areas with standing water.

Vehicles passing through standing water were causing additional flooding to homes in badly affected areas, the city said. Department of Public Works crews were working to barricade roads. Drivers who ignore those barricades and choose to drive through standing water may be ticketed, the city added.

The city recommended people check basement sump pumps and move valuables to higher storage. Those experiencing damage were advised to take pictures and contact their insurance company to report damage.

The city said additional updates would be provided as information becomes available, but no further updates had been provided as of 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

The National Weather Service had upgraded observed flooding in Waupun from minor to moderate at the south branch of the Rock River, and the area remained under a flood warning Sunday morning.

