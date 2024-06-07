Waupun Correctional Institution staff arrests prompt community action on prison conditions

The Waupun Correctional Institution is shown April 22, 2024 in Waupun, Wisconsin. It is a maximum security prison for men and is on the National Register of Historic Places.

WAUPUN – Wisconsin's oldest prison has been under continued scrutiny for lockdowns, inmate deaths, and now misconduct and abuse arrests.

Between June 2023 and February 2024, four inmates died at Waupun Correctional Institution, and on June 5, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office charged nine employees in relation to two of those deaths.

Donald W. Maier, 62, died of probable dehydration and malnutrition on Feb. 22, 2023 after prison staff began shutting off the water to prevent him from flooding his cell.

Cameron Williams, 24, died of a rare stroke on Oct. 30, 2023, but in the weeks leading up to his death, Williams was begging for help as his health quickly deteriorated, according to previous reports that included inmate interviews.

What to know: Nine Waupun prison staff charged for deaths, and political fallout ensues

Former warden Randall Hepp was charged with felony misconduct in public office, alongside four employees. Five other employees were charged with felony abuse of residents of penal facilities, and a ninth was charged with both misconduct and abuse.

No charges were filed for the other two deaths: Dean Hoffman died by suicide in solitary confinement June 29, 2023, after prison staff allegedly failed to provide him his medication, and Tyshun Lemons died of an accidental overdose of acetyl fentanyl and fentanyl on Oct. 2, 2023.

Hoffman's family seeks accountability: Family sues Department of Corrections over suicide at Waupun prison

The prison has been in lockdown since March 2023 due to staffing shortages, and a Facebook group Come together to lift the lockdown at Waupun correctional Institution has been staying apprised of conditions in the prison and organizing rallies in support of lifting the lockdown.

In light of the arrests, members of the group and the community as a whole plan to rally at 4:30 p.m. June 9 in front of the prison, 200 S. Madison St. in Waupun, inviting others to "come out and help us make it loud and clear that we won’t allow our incarcerated brothers and sisters to be treated inhumanly," according to Dante Cottingham.

For more information, call Cottingham at 262-357-9393 or Darren Utley at 262-286-1288.

Additionally, Hoffman's family invites the community to the Dean Hoffman Memorial Sunrise Vigil from 4 to 7 a.m. June 29, also in front of the prison, in recognition of the one-year anniversary of his death.

