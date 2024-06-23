Waupaca Police take one into custody following standoff

WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – One person was taken into custody on Saturday night after police in Waupaca County endured a standoff.

According to the Waupaca Police Department, officers were sent to North State Street at around 8:45 p.m. for a domestic disturbance.

No charges for deputies after shooting armed suspect to death in Grand Chute

Upon arrival, police heard a gunshot followed by another a short time later. Information was gathered that a man was inside the residence with firearms and had threatened suicide by a cop.

Officers contacted the man by phone and talked him down. He eventually left the residence and was taken into custody without further incident.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.