Waukesha woman gets 10 years in fatal crash, still faces charges in separate hit-and-run

Loraine Braggs listens during a Wednesday, March 20 sentencing hearing in Milwaukee County Circuit Court for Shauntonae Walton, who was convicted in a fatal crash that killed Braggs' daughter, DeeAnna Edwards, in December 2022.

An unlicensed Waukesha woman who admits she was drunk when she crashed her car into a tree in north Milwaukee will spend the next 10 years behind bars in her cousin's death.

Shauntonae Walton hung her head lowly from her defendant's chair Wednesday as Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Ellen R. Brostrom handed down the sentence.

Prosecutors say Walton, 27, was intoxicated while she was behind the wheel of a car that was speeding when it slammed into a tree at 91st Street and Bradley Road on Dec. 10, 2022.

Her cousin, DeeAnna Edwards, a passenger in the vehicle, died in the crash.

Shauntonae Walton appears for sentencing in a fatal crash in Milwaukee County Circuit Court Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She pleaded guilty to charges in the crash that killed her cousin, DeeAnna Edwards, in December 2022.

"I have to face grandkids that don't understand why their mom is gone," Edwards' mother, Loraine Braggs, said through tears. "I have to wake up every day never hearing my daughter's voice, never hugging her again.”

“It wasn’t intentional … but it was against the law," she added. "If you know that you ... had too much to drink, don’t get behind the wheel.”

Blood tests conducted at the hospital show Walton's blood-alcohol concentration level was 0.223. Other toxicology testing showed a low but detectable level of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, also was in her system, according to a criminal complaint.

Walton pleaded guilty in October to homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle and knowingly operating a vehicle without a valid license, causing death.

The sentence by Brostrom fell in line with the recommendation by Assistant District Attorney Ian F. Vance-Curzan, who described Walton as a "danger to society." State transportation records show Walton has never held a driver's license in Wisconsin.

Milwaukee County Assistant District Attorney Ian Vance-Curzan is shown at Shauntonae Walton’s sentencing for a fatal crash in Milwaukee County Circuit Court Wednesday, March 20, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Walton pleaded guilty to charges related to the crash that killed her cousin, DeeAnna Edwards, in December 2022.

Her driving record also shows she was cited and later convicted of operating a vehicle without a license in 2018 in Waukesha municipal court. Walton's license status was formally considered "suspended," and she also was cited and found guilty in 2021 in Brookfield municipal court.

“It shouldn’t have happened," Vance-Curzan said. "She shouldn’t haven’t been driving at all.”

Brostrom ordered Walton to serve eight years in prison and four years of extended supervision for the homicide charge. She also ordered her to a two-year prison term, with one year of extended supervision for operating a vehicle without a license.

The sentences will run consecutively.

A photo of the car Shauntonae Walton crashed is shown during her sentencing for a fatal crash in Milwaukee County Circuit Court Wednesday, March 20, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She plead guilty to a drunk driving a crash that killed her cousin, DeeAnna Edwards, in December 2022.

Walton's legal troubles are far from over.

She also faces felony charges in a separate hit-and-run collision that occurred eight months after she was released on a $10,000 bond in the crash that killed Edwards.

In that incident, police say Walton was driving a car that collided with another vehicle at 91st Street and Mill Road in July. That crash injured three people, including one woman who suffered spinal injuries.

In October, Walton pleaded not guilty in that case to felony charges of knowingly operating a car without a license — causing great bodily harm, and hit-and run involving great bodily harm and bail jumping.

Her next court appearance will be a status conference April 8.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Waukesha woman gets 10 years in fatal crash, faces hit-and-run charges