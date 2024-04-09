Waukesha police shoot unarmed man while responding to theft

Waukesha Police Department officers shot and killed an unarmed 50-year-old man Tuesday morning in response to a theft at a car dealership.

Four Waukesha police officers responded to a theft in progress at a CarMax at 2441 Kossow Road, near Bluemound Road, around 2:30 a.m. and shot the man after he disregarded commands and made “overt actions that were consistent with the individual drawing a firearm,” Waukesha police chief Daniel Thompson said at a Tuesday morning press conference.

“Fearing for their safety, officers attempted to gain control of the situation using verbal commands and non-lethal force options,” Thompson said. “In response to imminent threat posed by the suspect, the officers discharged the firearm striking the suspect.”

Thompson said that officers responded to the CarMax after a third-party security service called police to report the theft. Officers were in the area for a previous service call and saw the suspect, who walked away from officers toward a median near the dealership and did not follow commands, he said.

During this, Thompson said, an officer saw the man make actions consistent with someone drawing a firearm and attempted to diffuse the situation before shooting him. A preliminary investigation showed officers “acted within state statutes,” Thomspon said at the press conference.

Thompson said he believed all four officers shot the man but could not confirm it until an investigation took place.

The man's name was not given, pending notification of family, police said.

“Anytime there’s a loss of life, it’s a sad day ... my thoughts (go) out to the officers involved and the family members of the suspect. The whole incident is a tragic incident and unnecessary,” Thompson said Tuesday morning. “If the suspect would have complied, this would not have happened.

The four officers involved were a 34-year-old officer with 11 years of experience; a 37-year-old with three years of experience; a 24-year-old with two years; and a 29-year-old with five years of experience. The four officers involved were placed on leave and the Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the shooting, Thompson said.

Milwaukee police will provide a report to the Waukesha County District Attorney’s office for review, he said.

Bluemound Road is closed near the off ramp to Interstate 94, between Barker and Kossow Road and should reopen around noon, police said.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Waukesha police shoot unarmed man while responding to theft