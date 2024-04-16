Waukesha man dies after being hit by garbage truck at Pizza Ranch in Burlington, police say

WAUKESHA - A Pizza Ranch restaurant worker in Burlington died after he was struck by a garbage truck in the parking lot of the business Monday morning.

The 34-year-old man from Waukesha was pronounced dead at the scene by rescue workers shortly after the incident, which was reported to the Racine County Communications Center at 9:53 a.m. Authorities did not immediately release the name of the man, pending notification of relatives.

According to Burlington police, the truck was backing up as the man was walking toward his car in the parking lot of Pizza Ranch, 960 Milwaukee Ave., but other details — including whether the truck, owned by Burlington-based ASDA Garbage and Recycling Services, had working audio backing signals — were not known as of late Monday afternoon.

The business had not yet opened for Monday business, police noted.

Burlington Police Chief Brian Zmudzinski said the driver of the garbage truck and ASDA were cooperating with the investigation, which includes assistance from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol’s Technical Reconstruction Unit.

"Our condolences go out to the family, loved ones and co-workers of the deceased during this difficult time," Zmudzinski said in a news release.

No additional information was available early in the investigation, police said.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Waukesha man dies after he's struck by garbage truck in Burlington