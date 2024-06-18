Waukesha bowling alley rampage; police seek men who caused $1K damage

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha police are looking for a group of guys who went on a rampage at a bowling alley.

"It is more efficient, yes. There’s less cycle time," said Cassie Hoehnen, the owner of Waukesha's FOXX View Lanes.

Hoehnen added new equipment in May.

"The strings just lift them up and it will reset back down what was left," Hoehnen said.

Hoehnen said the certified string pinsetter delivers a faster, safer lane reset.

But on Sunday night, her excitement was overshadowed by a group delivering a different kind of strike in the parking lot.

"It’s frustrating that, to know that people would vandalize that and not take care of it," Hoehnen said.

Waukesha police say a group of four young men went into the bar around 8:45 p.m. Saturday. Investigators say they all ended up on the floor.

"They physically started wrestling each other. That’s when they were asked to leave," Hoehnen said.

Outside, surveillance cameras captured one of the men flipping over tables and snapping umbrellas on the patio.

It may not look like much damage, but Hoehnen said it would cost $1,000 to replace everything that was broken. She said the tables are used every Wednesday for an outdoor concert and auto show that attracts hundreds of classic cars each week. By releasing the video, Hoehnen hopes someone recognizes the people responsible.

"We would like to see whoever did it held accountable for it. Even if it’s coming back and fixing or replacing what they broke, that would be great," Hoehnen said.

Investigators say the group of men ran from the parking lot. If you recognize any of them, you are encouraged to call Waukesha police.