Waukee's new budget lowers property tax levy, adds more police and firefighters

Waukee has lowered its property tax levy in its new budget and included two new neighborhood parks in its capital improvement plan.

The Waukee City Council on Monday unanimously approved he city's $148.1 million budget for the 2025 fiscal year, which starts July 1.

The council also approved the city's five-year capital improvement plan.

What is the new property tax levy in Waukee?

The city will reduce its tax levy 10 cents to $12.95 per $1,000 of taxable valuation.

What new staff, projects are included in the budget?

Waukee currently has about 160 full-time staff positions, according to a news release. The new budget includes adding two police sergeants, three fire lieutenants and five firefighters, a traffic signal technician, a traffic engineer and an IT technician.

The city's approved capital improvement plan includes a new public safety facility and a new fire engine, as well as the following:

New neighborhood parks in Spring Crest and Painted Woods

Updates to the Centennial Park playground

The first phase of a project to extend University Avenue

Improvements to T Avenue

The Prairie Rose Greenway trail

A new water tower

Central Iowa Water Works capacity expansion at Saylorville

An asphalt overlay on the Sugar Creek Municipal Golf Course parking lot

Construction of a new West Area Trunk sewer

Budget includes stormwater rate increase

The City Council has approved a 2.1% monthly billing increase for stormwater and solid waste for the average Waukee household.

"This minimal increase will help keep up with increased operation and system costs," according to the city's news release.

Phillip Sitter covers the western suburbs for the Des Moines Register. Phillip can be reached via email at psitter@gannett.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @pslifeisabeauty.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Waukee's new budget lowers tax levy, adds more police, firefighters