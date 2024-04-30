Wauchula woman charged with attempted first-degree murder after date with man she met online ends in gunfire

WAUCHULA, Fla. - When an Arcadia man decided to meet a Wauchula woman in real life after the pair connected online, he probably didn't expect to be dodging bullets by the end of their date.

According to the Hardee County Sheriff’s Office, the victim met Crystal Skiba at her home and after being invited inside, things became aggressive.

Investigators say Skiba tried to seduce the man and then demanded money, pulled out a handgun, and tried to block the victim from leaving.

As the victim was running away, investigators say Skiba fired several shots at his vehicle.

Crystal Skiba mugshot courtesy of the Hardee County Sheriff's Office.

He managed to escape and call HCSO for help.

Detectives say they found the gun used in the incident as well as illegal drugs inside Skiba’s home.

According to HCSO, two children were home when the situation took place.

Skiba has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and possession of a controlled substance.

