Watt gets wish: Cowboys-Texans game funds going to recovery

Houston Texans' J.J. Watt, center, sprints across the field with other defensive lineman during a morning practice at the Dallas Cowboys training facility, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Frisco, Texas. The Texans are working out in the practice facility of the Dallas Cowboys because of floods pounding Houston. An exhibition game in the Texans' stadium Thursday might be moved to the home of the Cowboys. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — While J.J. Watt still thinks the Houston-Dallas preseason game shouldn't be played because of catastrophic flooding in Houston, the star defensive end for the Texans is getting his wish that money generated by the exhibition finale will go to Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts.

Watt, who started a fundraising page that collected more than $3 million in about two days, reiterated his stance that the game originally scheduled for Houston should have been scrapped instead of moved to the home of the Cowboys. It is scheduled for Thursday night in Arlington.

The Texans flew to the Dallas area after a preseason loss in New Orleans last weekend and practiced the past two days at Cowboys headquarters. Coach Bill O'Brien said the team was hopeful of a return home by Monday.

Houston is supposed to open the regular season Sept. 10 at home against Jacksonville.

___

