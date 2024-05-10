Watsontown River Bridge to close for 35 days starting Monday

May 10—WATSONTOWN — Beginning next week, the Watsontown River Bridge, which carries Brimmer Avenue over the West Branch Susquehanna River in Union and Northumberland counties will be closed for a bridge preservation project.

From Monday through June 16, Brimmer Avenue will be closed between Route 15 in White Deer Township, Union County, and Elm Street/Canal Street in Watsontown Borough, Northumberland County, while the contractor, RAM Services Inc., begins bridge patching. Additional work on this project includes placement of an epoxy overlay and milling and paving of the bridge approaches.

A detour using Route 44/405 (Main Street), Route 44, and Route 15 will be in place for 35 days.

RAM Services of Michigan is the prime contractor for this $4.3 million bridge preservation project. Additional work on this project includes preservation of the bridges that carry roads over the West Branch Susquehanna River, Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound in Northumberland County and Route 45 (Lewisburg River Bridge), and Route 642 (Milton River Bridge) in Northumberland and Union counties.

