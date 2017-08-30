Watson steps down as B&I captain for family issue

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Craig Watson is stepping down as Walker Cup captain for Britain and Ireland because of a serious illness in his immediate family.

The R&A did not provide any other details on the illness.

Watson had spent two years preparing for the matches against American amateurs on Sept. 10-11 at Los Angeles Country Club. He will be replaced by Andrew Ingram, chairman of the selection committee.

Ingram was captain of Europe's winning Junior Ryder Cup teams in 2004 and in 2006.