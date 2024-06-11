Watkinsville earns an 'All-American City' award in Colorado

The delegation from Watkinsville that traveled to Denver, Colorado, posed for photos after winning an All-American City award.

The city of Watkinsville was recognized recently as a 2024 All-America City by the National Civic League during a convention held in Denver, Colorado.

Watkinsville was one of 10 cities chosen from numerous cities who applied for the award, according to the Civic League.

The award honors cities that “actively engage residents in strengthening democracy.”

During the first week in June, the cities who were named as finalists sent representatives to Denver, where they presented facts supporting their applications before a jury made of civic leaders. This jury selected the 10 winners.

Thomas Farm: Watkinsville signs $4.5 million contract to purchase 100-acre property for greenspace park

Among those from Watkinsville traveling to Denver were Mayor Brian Brodrick, Mayor Pro Tem Christine Tucker, and Extra Special People director Laura Whitaker and participates of ESP, which is headquartered in Watkinsville.

Also represented were Watkinsville Police Chief Courtney Gale, representatives of the Oconee County Little League and Marvin Nunnally, Rev. J.L. Nunnally and Jennifer Richardson, all representing Bethel Baptist Church.

The award comes with civic pride, according to Brodrick.

ESP Snacks: Eat Athens: ESP's Snack Stand offers community concessions for a good cause

“First and foremost, it’s recognition for our city being willing to embrace big ideas with a limited budget and limited resources,” he said.

“I hope it creates a sense of pride,” the mayor said, explaining many large cities such as New Orleans, Louisiana, and Oakland, California, did not make the final cut.

According to a news release from the All-American City Award organization, Watkinsville is “seeking to rebuild civic bonds by investing in strategies that connect residents to one another and to the city.”

The delegation from Watkinsville reacts with joy after it was announced they won the All-American City Award in Denver, Colorado.

ESP’s Miracle League Ball Field and Playground, located adjacent to City Hall, was used as an example of a project where children of all abilities can play in a safe environment.

Other community projects included the redevelopment of Rocket Field, an historic playing field in the downtown area of Watkinsville, and the Thomas Farm Preserve, a 100-acre site off Simonton Bridge Road, which was purchased by the city for use as a nature park.

The other nine cities receiving the award were Danville, Virginia; Edinburg, Texas; High Point, North Carolina; LaMarque, Texas; Lexington, Kentucky; Monrovia, California; Newport News, Virginia; Roanoke, Virginia; and, Seattle, Washington.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Watkinsville earns All-American City status by national civic leaders