Watford goes 5th after 2-2 draw vs West Brom in EPL

Watford's Richarlison, second right, scores his side's second goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between West Bromwich Albion and Watford at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich, England. Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)

WEST BROMWICH, England (AP) — Watford moved up to fifth in the English Premier League after recovering from a two-goal deficit to draw with West Bromwich Albion 2-2 on Saturday.

Mid-table West Brom was denied a first win in five league matches after Richarlison's header deep into second half added time salvaged a draw for Watford at The Hawthorns.

Quick-fire goals from Salomon Rondon and Jonny Evans put West Brom on course for victory, despite Abdoulaye Doucoure halving Watford's deficit before halftime.

Only Manchester City has beaten Marco Silva's side this season — 6-0 — and Watford eventually got the point its performance deserved when Richarlison struck right at the end.