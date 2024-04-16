Watford City man accused of leaving dog to die in camper

Apr. 15—RAMSEY COUNTY, N.D. — A man charged with six counts of Class C felony animal cruelty had his initial appearance in Ramsey County court on Monday, April 15.

Brandon Tyrell Rogness, 31, faces up to five years in prison for the crimes.

On March 29, law enforcement was dispatched to a Crary, North Dakota, address for dog reportedly locked in a camper with blood on its face, as well as other dogs suspected to be dead, according to a complaint filed in the case.

The officer, through the window, observed what looked like a feces-covered floor and the remains of two dogs. Rogness, their owner, was contacted. He has been living in Watford City and admitted to knowing there was a dead dog in the camper, the complaint said.

Rogness said he believed another of the dogs would not survive due to poor health. He said he checked on the animals the previous weekend and planned on coming back during the weekend in which law enforcement contacted him.

"He stated he was unable to take care of the dogs and was looking to rehome them," the complaint said.

The surviving dog was removed from the property. It was apparent the animal was not in good health, according to the complaint.

After Rogness was charged, his bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety. According to the Lake Region Law Enforcement Center's roster, he was still in custody as of Monday.

Rogness' preliminary hearing and arraignment are scheduled for 11 a.m. on May 2.