A staff member at the Watertown Area YMCA is suspected of abusing a baby boy while the infant was at the day care center.

The Watertown Police Department said it was called on June 5 to investigate suspicious injuries to the baby, who was treated at an Oconomowoc hospital. The investigation led authorities to the YMCA located at 415 S. Eighth St.

"YMCA staff fully cooperated with the investigation," police said. "Charges will be referred to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office against one of the YMCA staff members."

The YMCA didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

A man, who said he was the baby's father, posted an image of the injuries and a statement to Facebook. Attempts to reach the parent were unsuccessful. In the post, distinct red marks are seen on the baby's left side torso. The dad said it was only the boy's second day of day care. He said the boy has recovered and is doing great.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Watertown YMCA day care center employee accused of child abuse