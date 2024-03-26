Watertown police investigating report of two stabbed at State Street pizza shop; suspect in custody

Mar. 26—Jefferson County emergency dispatches indicated that law enforcement had observed someone in the area with a knife at about 3:30 p.m. and ambulances were called to the scene.

Watertown Police Chief Charles P. Donoghue said that there was altercation with three people at Little Caesars.

Police at the scene did not immediately know the extent of the victims' injuries, but said a helicopter was needed to transport one of the victims, and that the second victim may also need to be flown to a Syracuse hospital. Police on the scene also added that the people injured were one male and one female.

Lt. Jason Badalato said that there was an argument between a male suspect and the two victims in a truck. The victims then got out of the truck and the female confronted the suspect first, Badalato said.

Badalato said the altercation then escalated to a physical fight, resulting in both victims being stabbed.

The male suspect was stabbed in the head area while it was not known where the female was stabbed, Badalato said.

The male was being airlifted to Syracuse and the woman was initially being treated at Samaritan Medical Center.

Badalato said police don't believe the two parties knew each other and that a verbal argument started at another location before the altercation at Little Caesars.

It is not known if the suspect followed the two victims to Little Caesars.

A suspect is in custody and police said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Donoghue said police have the weapon, described as not a firearm, but a cutting instrument.

Little Caesars was closed as of shortly before 5 p.m. and Donoghue said they will be until they release the scene, but did not know how long the pizza shop would be closed for.

Parker Street, which runs adjacent to the pizza shop, was closed between State and Sterling streets as police investigated.