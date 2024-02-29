Watertown man arrested after allegedly stabbing another man last week

Feb. 29—WATERTOWN — City police said Thursday that a Watertown man has been arrested as a result of an alleged stabbing last week in the 600 block of Pine Street.

Police say it is alleged a Watertown man, whose name was not disclosed, was stabbed with a knife by Cleo Vaughns, 29, whom police described as homeless.

The investigation resulted in Vaughns being charged with second-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies, and resisting arrest.

Police say Vaughns was arraigned in CAP Court and remanded to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building.