Mar. 25—Watertown airport plans for surge in aircraft landings before solar eclipse

WATERTOWN — Imagine flying into the Watertown International Airport just for the solar eclipse and then flying away when it's over.

That's what some people are doing to view the total eclipse in Watertown on April 8.

And if it's a clear day, the airport could get busy, said Grant W. Sussey, the facility's manager. Between 100 and 150 small planes and jets could touch down for the eclipse at the county-owned airport in Hounsfield.

"If it's a rainy day, they'll go where it's sunny," he said. "If it's sunny, they'll come here. Unfortunately, it's a same-day decision."

Some pilots also could fly above the clouds to watch the eclipse, Sussey said.

As of last week, 65 planes with 130 to 150 people have registered to land at the airport for the eclipse, but that number could skyrocket if the weather cooperates.

In 2017, airports that were in the direct path of the last solar eclipse in the United States were busy that day.

As the days get closer and the weather forecast is more definitive, more solar spectators will decide to land at the airport, he said.

Sussey expects pilots from all over the United States — and possibly around the world — to land at the Watertown International Airport for the eclipse.

"I think it's very exciting to host the eclipse viewing," Sussey said.

As part of its planning, the Watertown airport obtained approval for its parking plan for aircraft from the Federal Aviation Administration.

According to its website, the FAA is warning pilots about possible impacts to air traffic and at airports along the eclipse path from the day before the eclipse until April 10, two days after the event.

The FAA recommends that pilots plan for changes in air traffic for those days.

The skies also could get so busy that eclipse watchers will have to wait at the Watertown airport to get clearance to take off to leave.

For those wanting to see the eclipse from the sky, at least two airlines — Delta and Southwest — are offering flights to witness the moon shadowing that day.

As for Watertown, the eclipse event will bring in some additional revenues to the airport.

People flying in will pay for fuel for their aircraft and airport parking fees that depend on the size of the aircraft.

Pilots also will have to pay a $20 Special Event Fee per aircraft. The fee covers additional expenses for staffing, security, parking, restrooms, wash stations, entertainment and eclipse-viewing glasses.

The airport will be fully staffed that day to be ready for the increase of planes and jets at the airport, Sussey said.

To keep visitors entertained, Sussey plans to bring in a food truck and musical entertainment in the airport's business center.

The food truck will be available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The band, Hot Kogan and the Triple Shot Horns, will play from 2 to 5 p.m.

On Aug. 21, 2017, 240 airports were in the path of totality during the last eclipse viewable in the United States.

About 400 aircraft landed at Madras Airport in Oregon for passengers to get their first-hand view. It was the highest number of planes and jets landing at that airport in its history.