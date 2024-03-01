Waterloo Preschool earns 5 star award from Ohio

Kent Record-Courier logo

Waterloo Preschool has earned a Five-Star Step Up to Quality Award from the state of Ohio. The designation recognizes that the school’s preschool program surpasses the basic health and safety requirements and meets the highest standards for nurturing early learning and development.

“Waterloo Preschool is proud to be a five-star program,” said preschool coordinator Anissa Pletcher. “This award reflects the work our talented staff does each day to ensure that our preschool students get the best possible start to their education and develop a lifelong love of learning.”

Pletcher credits the program's designation to low student-teacher ratios, a play based curriculum, partnerships with family and professional development for staff.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services and the Ohio Department of Education's 5-star tiered rating system helps parents identify excellence in early childhood education.

