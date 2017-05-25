Watergate Prosecutor: Jared Kushner Should Be Concerned

As NBC News first reported, Jared Kushner is "under scrutiny" in the FBI's Russia investigation, meaning the probe is now in the Trump White House and in the Trump family.

Watch TV shows, movies and more on Yahoo View, available now on iOS and Android.

About The Last Word with Lawrence O' Donnell

Lawrence O’Donnell brings his extraordinary background in politics and entertainment to “The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell,” airing weeknights on MSNBC. Drawing upon his experience as a former chief of staff on the Senate Finance Committee and as an Emmy-winning executive producer and writer of “The West Wing,” O’Donnell gives the last word and rewrites the most compelling stories of the day. See More

Check out more stuff on Yahoo View