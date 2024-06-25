Will new waterfront restaurant in Carteret block public access to pier?

CARTERET – Plans for a waterfront restaurant pavilion will not impact access to the fishing areas at and on the waterfront pier, according to a borough official.

Rather the waterfront amenities planned are intended to make the area more enjoyable for everyone, according to Frank Bellino, Carteret chief of staff.

Earlier this month the borough announced plans for the construction of a three-season waterfront restaurant at Carteret Waterfront Park with bids for the project due on June 25.

The plans call for a 70-by-46-foot, 3,220-square-foot steel and wood pavilion that will operate from the spring to the fall, as well as a 6-by-25-foot access gangway on Veteran's Pier in Waterfront Park, with the pavilion connecting to Veteran's Pier.

Carteret is scheduled to receive bids later this month for a seasonal restaurant pavilion at Waterfront Park

Resident Bob Witanek said people fish, run and do other exercise, boat, fly kites, play catch, ride, listen to music and enjoy the closest thing Carteret has to a beach at the Carteret Waterfront Park, and now it seems the borough is privatizing the pier which is currently dedicated to public use.

In an email to Mayor Dan Reiman, Witanek called the idea for the restaurant on the pier "disgusting."

More: Major work on Carteret ferry terminal to begin this summer

He said the pier is a place where he runs and he sees children and their families playing and other people fishing. He said the restaurant will take a public recreational resource and turn it into privately controlled property.

"The mayor is trying to privatize the pier and to build a restaurant on it," said Witanek, who in the 1990s apparently fought plans for a sewerage and industrial sludge incinerator on the site where the pier is now located. "I am proud of the pier and that Carteret saved the waterfront but now it is in peril. Protect the pier and do not turn it into a front porch for a speculative high-end restaurant that might not even be successful."

Witanek said he's concerned the restaurant management will likely try to restrict fishing and other recreational activities in the front area of the restaurant and that parking for recreational park users will no longer be available and instead will be earmarked for restaurant patrons.

He also questioned if sewer lines to the restaurant would run over the wetlands and if an environmental impact assessment had been conducted.

Bellino said the borough is excited about the upcoming pier pavilion at Carteret Waterfront Park and new improvements at the park will "in no way" impact access to fishing areas.

"As is authorized by New Jersey State law and NJDEP Green Acres regulations this covered pavilion is to provide our residents and visitors with added amenities such as lite refreshments, a beverage or snow cone at the waterfront park. This will greatly improve the amenities that we already offer at the waterfront and make this a more enjoyable and open public destination for everyone," he said.

Bellino explained that for more than two decades the mayor and his administration has fought private polluters and bureaucratic agencies to provide what is now miles of public access along the Carteret waterfront; from building the pier, the park and improvements such as active and passive recreational amenities.

"Carteret Waterfront Park is an award-winning urban waterfront public park that we are proud to have," Bellino said.

Email: srussell@gannettnj.com

Suzanne Russell is a breaking news reporter for MyCentralJersey.com covering crime, courts and other mayhem. To get unlimited access, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Will waterfront restaurant in Carteret NJ block public access to pier?