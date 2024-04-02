Waterford police: Man found dead in Walmart parking lot

Apr. 1—WATERFORD — Local police on Monday morning responded to the untimely death of a 30-year-old man discovered in the Walmart parking lot.

Police said they were alerted to the situation, which they determined presented no threat to the public, around 11:10 a.m. The caller reported an unresponsive man inside a vehicle on the property.

The identification of the man was not released while police notified his family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Richard Avdevich at (860) 442-9451, ext. 2247.