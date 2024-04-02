Waterford-area man charged after Lawrence Park police find suspected drugs in traffic stop

A Waterford-area man is facing drug charges after police in Lawrence Park Township said they found him with suspected narcotics during a traffic stop in the township early Sunday morning.

The man told officers he was planning to sell the drugs at an area adult entertainment club, police wrote in the criminal complaint filed in the case.

Philip L. Amos, 52, was arraigned Sunday morning on three felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and on misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia in the investigation, which started with a traffic stop on Sunday at about 12:30 a.m.

According to Lawrence Park police, officers spotted a Cadillac with illegally tinted windows and a window sticker that was illegally affixed to the rear window in the 3500 block of East Lake Road and began following it. The officers then saw the Cadillac swerving and crossing over the center and fog lines and stopped it in the 4400 block of East Lake Road, police wrote in the affidavit of probable cause filed with the complaint.

Amos told the officers he had a pistol and a shotgun in his vehicle, and the officers seized both weapons. One of the officers then saw a glass smoking device on the passenger side floor, according to the affidavit.

Amos denied having anything illegal in his car when asked by police, and he gave the officers consent to search it. Before the search began, officers wrote in the affidavit, Amos said there was a bag with a handgun and other items he shouldn't have. Police also wrote that Amos made "the sudden utterance" that he was going to a local adult entertainment club to sell drugs.

Police searched the Cadillac and said they found a bag containing a loaded pistol, a plastic bag containing suspected marijuana, a bag containing suspected cocaine, two bags containing suspected crystal methamphetamine, some suspected drug paraphernalia and the opioid overdose reversal drug naloxone, according to the affidavit. The quantities of each of the seized suspected drugs, which police said were packaged for sale or delivery, was not included in the affidavit.

Police took Amos into custody and had the Cadillac towed from the scene. Amos was later arraigned by Millcreek Township District Judge Laurie Mikielski, who set bond at $125,000, according to Amos' court docket sheet. He is tentatively scheduled to appear before Lawrence Park Township District Judge Lisa Ferrick for a preliminary hearing on April 18.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on X @ETNhahn.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Waterford PA area man faces drug charges in Lawrence Park traffic stop