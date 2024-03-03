Waterfalls flowing again at Gunlock State Park

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — The waterfalls at Gunlock State Park are flowing once again, park officials said.

“THE WAIT IS OVER! The waterfalls have officially returned!” officials said. “The falls are now flowing at Gunlock State Park. Please come out and join us as we watch the falls run for a second consecutive year.”

Park officials are also reminding the public to exercise caution near the falls.

“Rocks are slick, water is swift, and covered hazards exist in the pools. We strongly encourage visitors to use caution and be observant in the area,” officials said.

There is reportedly the possibility of ice and slippery conditions given the early-season weather changes. Please follow the advice of the signage in the area, officials said.

“The waterfalls are within Gunlock State Park, which is a fee area. Please utilize the appropriate pay station to pay your entrance fee. Utah State Parks annual day-use passes are accepted,” park officials said.

As the weather warms, you may also want to boat, fish, or swim on the waters at Gunlock Reservoir.

“Warm waters during summer and a mild winter climate make the park a year-round destination,” officials said.

The boat ramp is open Friday afternoon and all day Saturday and Sunday through March.

For more information, visit Gunlock State Park’s website here.

